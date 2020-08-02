Faye Normand, 85, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Faye Bordelon Normand on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Normand, age 85, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America Court # 968. She enjoyed sewing, doing for others and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Normand; her parents, Percy and Rose Bordelon; her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Irene Bordelon; her nephew, Butch Bordelon; her two great grandchildren, Emberlynn and Haiden.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, John Normand; her daughter, Rosemarie Bordelon and husband, David, of Bunkie; her two sons, Blake Normand and wife, Katina, of Mansura and John Normand of London, England; eight grandchildren, Drew Bordelon, Jordan Bordelon, Jeffery Normand, Katelyn Normand, Lauren Normand, Zachary Normand, Laken Wyble and Jonathan Lachney and six great grandchildren, Tylan Bordelon, Abriella Bordelon, K'Leigh Bordelon, Cole Bordelon, Liam Normand and Ava Ardoin.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are David Bordelon, Drew Bordelon, Jordan Bordelon, Blake Normand, John Normand and Cody Archer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Faye's honor may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Shreveport - 3100 Samford Ave. - Shreveport, LA 71103 - https://donate.lovetotherescue.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105 - www.stjude.org or your favorite charity.