Felix “Doc” Bordelon, Jr., 78, of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Felix “Doc” Bordelon, Jr. of Moreauville will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018 beginning at 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville beginning on Saturday, October 13, 2018 beginning at 5pm until 9pm and will resume Sunday morning at 8am until 2pm. Rosary wake service will be held on Saturday beginning at 7:30pm. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Felix “Doc” Bordelon, Jr., age 78, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018 at his home in Moreauville. “Doc” was a salesman for Holsum Bread Company for 33 years until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Bordelon, Sr. & Carrie Bordelon; sisters, Gloria Dupont & Alice Simon; brother, Melvin Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Shearldine C. Bordelon of Moreauville; daughter, Donna B. Mayeux (Paul) of Moreauville; son, Felix Bordelon, III (Debra) of Moreauville; sisters, Peggy Brown of Cottonport & Joan Bordelon of Lettsworth; brothers, Hubert Bordelon (Mabel) of Moreauville & Steven Bordelon of Moreauville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Tyler Mayeux & Willie Mayeux and two step-grandchildren, Jason Bednorz & Megan Blackledge (Tucker).

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Felix Bordelon, III, Paul Mayeux, Tyler Mayeux, Willie Mayeux, Jason Bednorz, Arthur Bordelon, Bennie Lemoine, & Derrick Laird.