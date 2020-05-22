Flora Lachney, 96, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Flora Lachney will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating.

Mrs. Lachney, age 96, of Marksville, departed this life on May 21, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Lachney, Sr.; one son, Buford Lachney, Jr. “Dunie”; one brother, Daniel Vallejos; four sisters, Rose Malarkey, Ramona Vandevort, Matilda Aguire, Carolatta Salazar; two grandchildren, Shane Lachney and Candy Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Janie Phillips (Dennis) of White Hall, Arkansas, Rodger Lachney (T-Pat) of Marksville, Ruby Mayeux of Marksville, Linda Wiley (Travis) of Effie, Arnold Lachney of Mansura, Diana Bordelon (Eddie) of Mansura, Betty Barbato (Don) of Lafayette; 26 loving grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 4052 Hwy 452, Marksville, Louisiana 71351.