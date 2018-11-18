Flora Mae Gaspard, 92, Marksville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Flora Mae Remel Gaspard will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 20, 2018, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, 445 W. Bon Temps St., Marksville, Louisiana 71351 with Reverend Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery #3 Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Marksville Monday, November 19, 2018, from 5:00-9:00 p.m., and continued on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m until time of service.

Mrs. Gaspard, age 92, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 18, 2018, in Gretna.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Emile Joseph Gaspard, Jr.; parents, Napoleon and Delia M. Lacombe Remel; brothers, John Remel, Julius Remel, Lance Remal, Carol Remel, and Edward Remel; sisters, Blanche Armond, and Lou Ellen Fogarty.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Aubrey John Gaspard (Deborah), Frederick David Gaspard (Edie), and Daphne Gaspard Dominguez (Emilio); 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704.