Florence “Flo” Aymond, Effie

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mrs. Florence “Flo” Aymond will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 15th, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Marksville with the Reverend Rusty Rabalais and Reverend Dan O’Connor officiating. Burial will be at the St. Winnifred Catholic Church Cemetery at 2644 Highway 107, Effie, LA 71331 under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Visitation will be Monday, February 15th, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required at the Funeral Home and St. Joseph’s Church.

Mrs. Flo Jarreau Aymond, 84, of Effie, LA, passed from this life, Friday, February 5, 2021 at her Daughter’s residence.

She was born July 1st, 1936 in Lakeland, LA and has been a resident of Effie, LA for the past 64 years. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Marksville. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had a deep love for all of her family and friends. In her spare time, she adored tending to her flowers and working in the yard. Mrs. Flo also enjoyed baking, and spending time with her special K-9 companion, “Sylvester”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam Joseph Jarreau and Leah David Jarreau; Husband Venson R. “Toby” Aymond, Sr; brothers, Frank Jarreau, Alvin Jarreau, Cecil Jarreau, Dudley Jarreau, and sister, Ruby Jarreau Pourciau.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her son Venson Ray “Vince”Aymond, Jr; daughter, Stephanie Aymond McNeal(Roger); grandchildren, Candice Aymond Rachal, Zachary McNeal(Heather), Dana James Adams(Jennie); brothers, Batiste J. Jarreau and Adam "Boogie" Jarreau; and a host of Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Zachary McNeal, Hunter Rachal, Dana Adams, Jr., Brian Pourciau, Freddie Hyde, Roland Jarreau, and Shannon Chenevert. Honorary Pallbearers are Batiste J. Jarreau and Adam "Boogie" Jarreau.

