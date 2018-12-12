Floyd Jones, 82, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Floyd Joseph Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Silverino Kwebuza, Deacon Ted Moulard and Deacon Darryl Dubroc officiating. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Jones, age 82, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Douglas and Nellie Joffrion Jones; two brothers, Leonard and Bernard Jones; one sister, Gloria Scharpon.

After 21 years of service, Mr. Jones retired as Sr. Master Sargeant of the Air Force and he continued as a civil servant having worked at England Air Force Base for 6 years. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Choir and also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was an avid sportsman and a member of Craftman Hunting Club in Arkansas.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Ravare Jones of Marksville; three daughters, Angela Jones Wilson and husband Anthony of Marksville, Pamela Jones of Baton Rouge, Monica Jones of Carencro; one brother, Armand Jones of Mesquite, TX; four grandchildren, Artez Wilson, Wesley Wilson, Hannah Verret, Cameron Wilson and one great grandchild, Sanaa Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m until 10:30 a.m.

A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Earl Jacobs, William Scharpon, Sylvester Ravare, Bernard Jones, Leonard Sampson, Sr., Kenneth Ravare, Jr., Cameron Wilson and Artez Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Brevelle, Edward Oliver, Sr., Pete Oliver, Sr., Willie Williams, Kenneth Ravare, Sr., Raynard Jones, John Ravare, Jr., Morris Ravare, Bryan Barbin and Edgar Greenhouse.