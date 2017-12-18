Floyd Joseph Laborde, Sr., age 65, of Hessmer

Floyd Joseph Laborde, Sr.

HESSMER - Funeral services for Floyd Joseph Laborde, Sr. of Hessmer will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 beginning at 12 p.m. with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m and will reopen Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Floyd, Sr., age 65, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Sunday, December 17, 2017. He was born on June 6, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Geoffery Ducote; and brothers, Dale Laborde, Raymond Laborde, Gaston Laborde, and Donald Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mose of Hessmer; children, Melanie (Ernest) Desselle of Bordelonville, Floyd (Dorian) Laborde, Jr. of Krotz Springs, Brandon Ortego of Bunkie, and Anthony (Theresa Miller) Rodriguez of Bunkie; grandchildren, Carlie Desselle, Kyle Fruge, Bryan Brooks, Emily Laborde, Jacob Laborde, Kayla Laborde, Gabrielle Laborde, and Justin Laborde; and brothers and sisters, Pauline (Chester) Landry, Betty Normand, Barbara Guillory, Paul (Peggy) Laborde, Wayne Laborde, and Rodgerick Laborde (Sandy). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by the Mose Family: Eldon (Sherry) Mose and Jerine Mose.