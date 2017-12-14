Floyd Patton, age 64, of Bunkie

Floyd Patton

LONGBRIDGE - Funeral services for Floyd Patton will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie with Rev. Floyd Racks officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Longbridge under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Patton, age 64, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on March 9, 1953, he was a former employee of the Allen Canning Plant in Hessmer.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Simmons Patton of Bunkie; two sisters, Brenda P. (Jimmy) Alexander of Moreauville and Mildred Franklin of Moreauville; and his brother, Roosevelt (Gwen) Patton of Alexandria.