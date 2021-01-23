Former state Senator Adam “John” Tassin, Jr., M.D. of Ville Platte, Louisiana died December 26, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was 76, and a native of Bordelonville in Avoyelles Parish.

Tassin served in the Louisiana senate from 1972 to 1974 representing Allen, Avoyelles and Evangeline parishes in central Louisiana.

From 1972 to 1976, Tassin was the youngest member of the state senate. In 1981 he was appointed to the Louisiana Racing Commission and served for three years.

The former senator, a longtime physician, was a 1969 graduate of Louisiana State University Medical Center. .

Senate President Page Cortez released a statement saying, "He was a dedicated public servant and he worked tirelessly to better the lives of his fellow Louisianans, not only by his service in the Senate and other public office, but also through his work in his family practice. Those who knew him were proud to call him a friend. His dedication and loyalty to his community will never be forgotten. His death, after a long battle with COVID-19, is truly a loss for our state. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Survivors include his wife, Sheilda Durr Tassin; a son, daughter and three stepchildren; as well as eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.