Fr. Jose Robles-Sanchez

Fr. José Alberto ‘Kaky’ Robles-Sánchez was born on May 11, 1964, in Manati, Puerto Rico and is the son of Luis Raúl Robles Cortés, and Celia “Cuca” Sánchez Rodríguez. After completing his primary and intermediate studies with the Marist Brothers in Manati, Fr. José went on to high school at Escuela Superior Fernando Callejo where he was president of his 1982 Class. Then, he attended the University of Puerto Rico and the Seminary of Jesus Maestro in the Diocese of Arecibo. He also attended St John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach, Florida. Finally, he completed his master’s degree in child psychology at the University of Barcelona, Spain. Accepted and incardinated into the Diocese of Alexandria, Fr. José was ordained a priest on May 27, 1995.

During his 25 years of ministry in the Diocese of Alexandria, Fr. José served as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church in Marksville and Director of Evangelization. He served as pastor of St. Peter Church in Bordelonville and St. Michael Church in Rexmere. He served as pastor of St Frances Cabrini Church and School in Alexandria, as chaplain of Council 13505 of the Knights of Columbus and as chaplain of the Catholic Student Center at LSU-A. Fr José also served as chairman of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission and as co-chairman of the Committee on Clergy Formation. He served as pastor of St Mary’s Assumption Church in Cottonport and as pastor of St Juliana’s Church in Alexandria. Fr. José also served the diocese as a member of the Presbyteral Council and Priests’ Personnel Advisory Committee. In 1999, Fr. José was recognized as Clergyman of the Year by the 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

In all his assignments, Fr. José shared his love of mission and his commitment to further the Church’s work of evangelization. He served as spiritual director for many Cristo Sana mission trips to Nicaragua and was responsible for raising funds and organizing supplies for various missions. Above all else, Fr José will be remembered for his dedication to youth ministry and his work in establishing and promoting the Steubenville South Youth Conference in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Fr. José is survived by his brothers, Luis Raúl and Carlos Javier Robles Sánchez; his nieces Bianca and Gabriela Robles-Muñoz, and Camila Robles-Rodríguez; his nephew, Benjamin Robles-Muñoz and by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones. Fr. Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Luis Raúl Robles Cortés, and Celia “Cuca” Sánchez Rodríguez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Bishop Robert Marshall, Jr and concelebrated by priests of the Diocese of Alexandria at 12 PM Noon at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the Cathedral on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9 AM until 12 PM Noon. The family wants to acknowledge all of the love and support from those who love Fr. Jose. There will be several register stands set up at the Cathedral for people to sign the register and pay their respects. However, do to the Covid 19 restrictions and the limited seating capacity, we are giving priority to the family and to the priests for the Mass. For your safety and convenience, the Mass will be live streamed on https://sfxcathedral.org/ and on

https://www.diocesealex.org/

Due to the overwhelming interest, a register book only will also be available at Kramer Funeral Home at 2905 Masonic Dr. Alexandria, LA 71301 on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9 AM until 4PM. Please take advantage of sharing a memory of Fr. Jose, for the family to cherish, on his tribute wall at www.KramerFunerals.com.

Interment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, in Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Fr. Jose’s memory to the Seminarian Education Fund or to the Priest Retirement Fund, both of which can be sent to the Diocese of Alexandria, 4400 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 or to the CENLA Pregnancy Center, P.O.Box 13907, Alexandria, LA 71315.