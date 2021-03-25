Frances Elizabeth Dillahunty, 104, Plaucheville native

Frances Elizabeth Dillahunty, 104, known to many of her friends as “Liz” went to be with the Lord on March 24th, 2021 in Lander, Wyoming. Mrs. Dillahunty is formerly of Plaucheville, and was a resident of Lander, Wyoming. She was born February 27, 1917, in Paris, Texas. She grew up in Fort Smith, Arizona. Elizabeth was the eldest child of Frank and Bessie Flippin. She married Charlie Elwin Dillahunty, Sr. (Dilly) on December 19th, 1936. They relocated to Tulsa, Ok in 1949 and then to Aurora, CO in 1952. She enjoyed traveling the country golfing and fishing with Charlie. In her pastime, she also enjoyed knitting and reading her Bible.

After retiring as a pilot from Shell Oil Company, Charlie and she moved to Fort Clark Springs, TX and then to Plaucheville, LA where they lived next door to their daughter and son-in-law and continued to golf and fish. In 2014 she moved to Lander, WY to be near her son and his family.

Mrs. Dillahunty is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Dillahunty, Sr.; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Dillahunty Thatcher; and son-in-law, James Thatcher.

Mrs. Dillahunty is survived by her son, Charlie and his wife Kay Dillahunty; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville with Pastor Steve Neesley officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband of 71 years. She was a loving wife and mother who will be miss by her family and friends.

