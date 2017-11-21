Frances Lou Morse, age 79, of Simmesport

Frances Lou Morse

LATANACHE - Funeral services for Frances Lou Morse of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Latanache Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 24, 2017 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m.

Frances Lou Morse, 79 a resident of Simmesport and a native of Newellton passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 in Marksville.

She is survived by one son, Michael (Tracey) Daigrepont; one daughter, Angela (Lamartine) Gabor; grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Saizan, Natlaie Willard, Daniel (Christina) Daigrepont, Jennifer Daigrepont and significant other David Zeno, Sr., Christina Angelle, Craig Daigrepont and Cory Daigrepont; great grandchildren, Shelbie Johnson, Price Johnson, Michael Martin, Colby Saizan. Mahaila Willard, Maleah Colley, Slade Daigrepont, Molly Daigrepont, Madeline Daigrepont, Haylee Angelle, Renee Angelle and David Zeno, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends to many to count.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurther and Ophelia Williams Morse; siblings, James Morse, Inell Mounger, Earl Morse, Cleo Morse, Jessie Wilson, Aurther Morse, Jr. and Aunt Minnow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chad Saizan, Price Johnson, John Mounger, Jr. Darrell Mounger, Edward Morse and Cory Daigrepont.