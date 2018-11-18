Frances Marcelles

Mrs. Marcelle was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved everyone. She would help anyone she could & always had good things to say. She had a forgiving heart to everyone. She always believed in love and the love of God showed in her. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She always had roses and different flowers in her yard. She really enjoyed fishing by the bayou. She could be there all day no matter if she caught anything or not. It just gave her peace and tranquility. She had patience. She loved her family and grandkids and great-grandkids. She was about family and friends. She was very active in Nursing Home activities and outings. She loved her walks in the morning and the walks with her sister, Ida for many years before she went in the nursing home. They would walk to town when they got the chance. She would walk to this church and when people she knew would offer her a ride; she told them she would prefer to walk. She loves to do crossword puzzles and read books. It kept her mind active and her body moving until she couldn't do it anymore, but she never gave up!

Service times and dates are currently pending.