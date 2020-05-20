Marksville – Funeral services for Frank Augustine, Sr. will be held at Starlight Baptist Church on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Van Keith Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in Starlight Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Frank Augustine, Sr., age 81 of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:45 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Frank Augustine, Jr. of Baytown, TX., Judy Augustine Nero of Mansura, Steven (Carolyn) Augustine of Jeanerette, Ricky Lynn Augustine of Marksville, sister, Paulette Smith and daughter-in-law, Gail Augustine. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mr. Augustine was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Augustine, son, Charles Louis Augustine, parents, Louis and Fredna Ford Augustine, siblings, Daniel Augustine, Ella Dee Sampson, Beada Thomas and Gilda Gean Frank.

The Augustine Family has requested that a visitation be held at Starlight Baptist Church on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Augustine Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com

