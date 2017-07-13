Frank Martin, Jr., age 67, of Monroe

Frank Martin, Jr.

PINEVILLE - Memorial services for Frank Martin, Jr., of Monroe, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, 12 p.m., in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home located on Sterlington Road in Monroe. Interment will be in the V.A. National Military Cemetery in Pineville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time, Saturday, at the funeral home.

Martin, age 67, a retired oil refinery superintendent, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017.