Frankie Williams, 56, Cottonport native

Funeral services for Frankie Marie Williams will be Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonport with Rev. Donald Tibbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Ms. Williams, age 56, of Shreveport and a native of Cottonport, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Aime Inpatient Hospice in Shreveport. She was an inspector for the Libby Glass Company. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Elaine Williams; her grandparents, Samuel and Virginia Williams; her sister, Pauline Williams and her brother, Dwight Williams.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Henry Don Lewis of Shreveport; her two sons, Robert Justin Lewis and Darnell Devon Lewis of Shreveport; two sisters, Joadrian Williams of Beaumont and Debra Williams of Cottonport; an uncle, E. Joseph Williams and two grandchildren, Jace Alexander Lewis and Kynli Marie Lewis of Shreveport.