Fred Peter Newton, age 89, of Bunkie

Fred Peter Newton

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Fred Peter Newton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Revs. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. and Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Newton, age 89 of Bunkie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

He was born August 1, 1928 on his father’s birthday in Bunkie, Newton finished the 8th grade from St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Bunkie High School in 1946. Upon graduation he began his farming career. He had farmed 50 crop years at the time of his retirement.

Mr. Newton replaced his father as bank director of the Avoyelles Trust and Savings Bank in 1971. He was a charter member of the board of commissioner at the Bunkie General Hospital and served from 1971–1988. Pete, along with his brothers Marvin and Durwood were named Farmers of the Year in 1973. He leaves a legacy of woodwork to his descendants and friends and his primary interest was his family. Newton was a devoted husband father and “Pop.” He was an avid reader and loved dancing with Granny.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick, Jr. and Bessie Bordelon Newton; brothers, Marvin Newton and Durwood Newton; son-in-law, Don Pat Descant; sisters, Erline N. Gibson and Wittie N. Didier.

Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years; Doris Nell Blakewood Newton; his sons, David A. Newton and partner William W. Merryman, Robert Blake (Robin) Newton, and Douglas W. (Sharon) Newton; his daughters, Rebecca K. Newton Descant and Julie A. Newton (Gary) Spencer; brothers, Lloyd (Nancy) Newton and Burton Newton; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include Patrick Descant, Troy Spencer, Matthew Newton, John Newton, Gary Spencer and William Merryman. Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Newton and Burton Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic School, 116 S. Knoll, Bunkie, LA 71322.

Our sincere thanks to all of the caregivers that so lovingly took care of Pop and continue to take care of Granny.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com