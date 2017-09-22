Freddie Mitchell, age 75, of Bunkie

Freddie Mitchell

HESSMER - Funeral services for Freddie Mitchell of Bunkie will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 beginning at 12 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will be at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura on Saturday, September 23, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Freddie Mitchell, age 75, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. He was born on November 5, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Rosalee Mitchell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Bessie Mitchell of Bunkie; sons, Alan Mitchell of Alexandria and Shawn Mitchell of Columbus, Mississippi; brother, Edward Mitchell of Bunkie; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.