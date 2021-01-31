Fredna Lemoine, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Fredna Lemoine of Plaucheville will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville on Monday, February 1st, 2021 beginning at 10:30am with Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum.

Fredna Lemoine, age 93, passed away at her home in Plaucheville surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, January 30th, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ray Lemoine, Paulette Martinez, Connie Lemoine all of Plaucheville; two grandchildren, Amy Martinez & Daniel Martinez; three great-grandchildren, Mya Boatwright, Lyla Boatwright, and Lilyanna Martinez; and her brother, Laverne Gremillion (Diane). The family would like to specially thank the staff of Heart of Heart of Hospice and for Mrs. Fredna’s sitters; Debra Lemoine and Denis Gremillion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Lemoine; parents, Levi and Della Soldani Gremillion; brothers, Anthony Gremillion and Tyrel Gremillion; sisters, Maggie Lemoine, Ella Mae Gremillion, and Baby Sister Gremillion.

Visitation will begin at 8:30am on Monday, February 1st, 2021 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited before mass at 10:00am.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Michael St. Romain, Jerome St. Romain, Daniel Martinez, Ricky Lacour, Terrell Gremillion, Lynn Rabalais, and Leroy Foret.