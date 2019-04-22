Fredna Marie Ponthieux age 100, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Fredna Marie Ponthieux will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Ponthieux, age 100, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Angele Carmouche Dauzat; husband, Joseph “TeeTee” Ponthieux; one son, Walter Ponthieux; two brothers, Audrey Dauzat and Lyman Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Rudolph Ponthieux (Ruth) of Marksville, Harold Ponthieux of Marksville, Haven Ponthieux of Marksville; three daughters, Dorothy Guillory (Cliston) of Hessmer, Norma St. Romain (Marion) of Marksville, Jane Normand of Hessmer; one sister, Ollie Delafosse of Marksville and one son at heart, Troy Desselle.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will resume on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

A recitation of the rosary will be held at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.