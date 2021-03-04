Gail Duplechain, age 81 of Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gail Duplechain will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the church mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Duplechain, age 81 of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Reviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Duplechain; and her parents, Phillip and Hazel Greer Creel.

Survivors include her two sons; Emmitt Duplechain and wife Penny of Moreauville and Dale Duplechain and wife Ann of Mansura; four sisters, Barbara Payne, Betty Reid, Phyllis Davis and Carmen Burton; her grandchildren, Cathy Duplechain, Danny Duplechain, Blake Dupuis and Jacob Dupuis and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

