Galvanise Theodore Randall of New Iberia formerly of Evergreen

Mass of a Christian Burial for Galvanise Theodore Randall was held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter Catholic Church of New Iberia, where Fr. Randy Courville, officiated. Burial followed in Holy Family Cemetery and Mausoleum of New Iberia. Services were under the direction of Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette.

Galvanise, affectionately referred to as "Gal," peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with his family at his side in New Iberia. He was born on Friday, November 10, 1944 to the late Abraham Randall and Veralee Beverly Randall in Long Bridge, LA. His early rearing began in Evergreen, LA and at the age of eight the family relocated to Lafayette, LA. Following high school graduation from Paul Breaux High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a military police officer. After being honorably discharged, he returned home to Louisiana and began employment with K & B Drug Store. He met and later married the former Ruby Ann Blaze on July 29, 1978 and they were blessed with three children. Having strong work ethics, he began employment in the oilfield industry as a cook and retired in 2011, providing a comfortable life for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Ann Randall; one sister, Belinda Curry Prejean and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph Blaze and Eunice Derouen Blaze.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of forty-one years, Ruby B. Randall of New Iberia, LA; two sons, Eric Randall and his wife, Vanessa of Baton Rouge, LA and Derrick Randall of New Iberia, LA; five siblings, Raina Curry (goddaughter) of Carencro, LA, Maudrey Randall and Patricia Randall, both of Cottonport, LA, Barbara Randall of Pensacola, FL and Jimmie “Pete” (Diane) Randall of Mansura, LA; his step-father, John Curry of Jonesboro, LA; goddaughter, Jelisa Johnson of Lafayette, LA; brothers and sisters –in-law, Arthur (Lucille) Blaze of Richmond, VA, Edward (Rosalyn) Blaze, Mary Mouton and Helen Stewart, all of New Iberia, LA and Evelyn Blaze of Ruther Glen, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Pallbearers were: Joseph Blaze, Jr., Louis Williams, Rev. James Flakes, Jr., William Beverly, Carrell Wilson and Bradley Pickney. Honorary Pallbearers were Eric Randall, Edward Blaze, Derrick Randall, Leonard Mouton, Jimmie Randall, Edward Mouton, Arthur Blaze, and Woody Davis.