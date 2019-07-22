Gary William “Digger” Kieffer age 78 of Alexandria

Gary was born October 26, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota to William and Marian Kieffer. Moving to Heron Lake, MN at an early age, he attended Sacred Heart Catholic and Heron Lake public schools, graduating class of 1958. After one year of Junior College, he enlisted in the Air Force and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1980. During his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with two clusters, Armed Forced Expedition Medal, both the Army and Air Force Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with four clusters and “V” device, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with three devices, Republic of Vietnam Campaign with palm, Navy and Marine Presidential Unit Citation, and other medals and ribbons. After retirement, Gary worked for Commonwealth Life Insurance, VA Hospital, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Renaissance Home, and the last 18 years with Walker Automotive. He was a Life Member of both the VFW and AMVETS; a member of the American Legion, 40 & 8, and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Gary went to his Heavenly reward on July 19, 2019 surrounded by family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Major Lewis Kieffer, USAF; one sister, Lt. Col. Susan Kieffer, USAF; his only son, Christopher William Kieffer.

Survivors are his loving wife, Linda Kieffer, Alexandria, LA; daughters, Ann Kieffer Barnett (Rodney), Mansura, LA, Caroline Kieffer Constance (Richard) Alexandria, LA, Marion Kieffer Gordey of Angleton, TX and Heidi Kieffer Wampler of Alexandria, LA; eight Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren; Brother-in-Laws and Sister-in-Laws; Kaye Kieffer of Texas, Ron and Ann Sales, Stan and Daphne Sales, Sheila and John King, all of England, Ann Lyons of Alexandria, Peggy Layden, Virginia and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Funeral Arrangements are under Gallagher Funeral Home with Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, LA with full military Honors.

Visitation will be at Gallagher Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation continuing at St. Frances Cabrini Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church with Father Jose Robles Sanchez officiating.

Pallbearers will be Reverend David Smith, Mike Barbera, Landry Saucier, Richard Constance, Rodney Barnett, and Jordan Gordey; honorary pallbearers will be Junior Bordelon, James Zank, Mike Roessler, and William VIK.