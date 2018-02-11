Gaston “Boy” Bordelon, Jr., age 65, of Marksville

Gaston “Boy” Bordelon, Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Gaston “Boy” Bordelon, Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Rev. Gary Jones officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph #2 Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Bordelon, age 65, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston Bordelon, Sr. and Bertha Sayer Guillot; two brothers, Harry Bordelon and Fred Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Dianne Bordelon; three sons, Gregory (Casey) Bordelon, Gaston (April) Bordelon, III, Bradley (Cat) Bordelon; step son, Keith Reynaud; three daughters, Frances (Brad) Deglandon, Diana Villarreal, Courtney Bordelon (Dustin); two step daughters, Angela Reynaud and Michelle Cato; three brothers, Paul Bordelon, Rocky Bordelon, and Billy Bordelon; one sister, Judy Marcotte; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Paul Bordelon, Rocky Bordelon, Mason Bordelon, Brad Deglandon, Dustin Feldman and Keith Reynaud. Honorary pallbearers are Jakob Bordelon, Garrett Deglandon, Alex Deglandon, Kenshin Bordelon, Kaleb Bordelon, Kai Bordelon, Mason McMurray and Graceson Feldman.