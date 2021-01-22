Hayes – Gaston “Tiny” Dubrock, Jr., born December 26, 1933, son of the late Gaston Dubrock, Sr. and Idella Guillott, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 87.

Tiny graduated from ULL with his bachelor’s and received his Master +30 from LSU. He spent his entire teaching and administrative career at Bell City. After he retired from Bell City, he later taught at OLQH for 10 years. As an educator, Tiny touched countless lives, in and out of the classroom. He served on the Board of Directors for the Calcasieu Teachers Credit Union.

Tiny and his late wife were members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 3048.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lee Anna Dubrock; daughter, Debbie Dubrock Trahan; great-granddaughter, Aria Marie Nell Trahan.

Survivors are his sons, Keith Dubrock (Kim) of Hayes; Brian Dubrock (Suzan) of Lake Charles daughter, Karen Nelands (Mark); brother, Jimmy Dubroc (Shirley); grandchildren, Crystal Trahan (Gordon McGee); Megan Trahan (Anthony Castille); Mattheau Trahan; Klint Dubrock (Lindsay) Kayla Fontenot (Daniel); Cory Nelands; Kurt Nelands; Joshua Nelands; great-grandchildren, Jade & Jenna Trahan; Raeleigh Trahan; Ian & Christian Fontenot; Austin & Cohen Nelands; Gabriel and Anderson Dubrock.

Private services were under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

