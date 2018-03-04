Gaston "Popee" Bordelon, III, age 46, of Marksville

Gaston "Popee" Bordelon, III

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services will be held for Gaston "Popee" Bordelon, III on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Mr. Bordelon, age 46, of Marksville, passed away at his friends camp in Mansura on Thursday, March 1, 2018. He served four years in the National Guard, deployed during Desert Storm from 1990 through 1991. Mr. Bordelon was employed with the Paragon Casino for 23 years and was currently a shift manager

He was preceded in death by his father, Gaston Bordelon, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Mason Bordelon of Marksville; two daughters, Taylor L. Bordelon of Marksville and Madison F. Bordelon of Marksville; mother, Betty Bordelon; three brothers, Greg (Casey) Bordelon of Marksville, Brad Bordelon of Bridge City, Texas and Eugene C. Lucas of Marksville; four sisters, Frances M. (Brad) Deglandon of Hessmer, Billie J. (Sid) Saulsbury of Marksville, Courtney Bordelon of Bridge City, Texas, Diana Villarreal of Bakersfield, California; and girlfriend, April Dupont (Layton Lemoine).

