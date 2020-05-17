Geneva Lucas, 95, Deville

A Private Graveside service for Mrs. Geneva Audry Lucas will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Big Island Memorial Cemetery in Deville with Brother Fred Summers officiating.

Mrs. Lucas, age 95, of Deville, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neuton and LouElla Aycock Floyd; husband of 70 years, Louis Elbert Lucas; one brother, Willis Floyd; two sisters, Arveda Bordelon, Lovie McNeely and one great grandson, Arron Blake Lucas.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Elbert Lee Lucas (Melba), Claudell Lucas (Loraine); one sister, Shirby Gardner; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Claudell Lucas, Scottie Lucas, Randall Lucas, Marty Lucas, Chuck Lucas and Sammy Fisher. Honorary pallbearers will be Sean Witson and Brandon Lucas.