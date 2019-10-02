Geneva Mary Lemoine, age 89, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Mary Lemoine will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs. Lemoine, age 89, of Marksville, departed this life on October 1, 2019 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Lillie Lachney Moras; husband, Houston Lemoine; one brother, Govie Moras, Sr.; three sisters, Becky Wall, Carrie Juneau, Adeline Bernard and one daughter-in-law, Rita Lemoine. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ryan Lemoine of Marksville; one grandchild, Matt Lemoine and wife, Monica and two great grandchildren, Issac Lemoine and Layla Lemoine. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service.