Genevieve Lacour, 84, Plaucheville

Funeral services for Genevieve R. Lacour of Plaucheville, La. will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church with Fr. Laird officiating. Burial services will follow at the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

Genevieve R. Lacour, age 84, passed away at Avoyelles Manor on August 3, 2020.

She was a star basketball player while attending St. Joseph High School, where she later worked as a secretary for many years. She enjoyed reading and sports. She was an avid Saints and L.S.U. fan and loved professional tennis. She was known for speaking her mind.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Ricky (Janice) Lacour of Plaucheville, and Roddy L. Lacour (Francine) of Pearl River, La.; brothers, Dean Rabalais (Fannie)of Baton Rouge, Raymond Rabalais of Plaucheville, Russell Rabalais of Waggaman, and Bobby Rabalais of Plaucheville. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Beth Lacour of Shreveport, Cody (Haley) Lacour, of Youngsville, Chelsea (Chris) Couvillion of Maurice, and Megan (Jamie) Gremillion of Marksville; great- grandchildren, Cullen Lacour, Charles Couvillion, Laynie and Jacob Gremillion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert J. Lacour, parents, Wiley & Anne Rabalais; brother, Savoie Rabalais.

Visitation will be held at 10:30am until 11:00am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church.

Thank you to all care givers at Avoyelles Manor for their wonderful care. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.