Genevieve Riche, 88, Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Genevieve Ducote Riché on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Little Flower with Rev. Ramaji Shoury officiating. Entombment will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Mrs. Riché, age 88, of Evergreen, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Rivière de Soleil Community Care Center. She retired from Jusselin Electric and the Cottonport Bank. She was a very active member of the Church of the Little Flower, having served as Chairman of the Church Fair and served on the Church Council and the Altar Society. She also had a passion for gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Riché, Jr.; her parents, Agnes and Samuel Ducote, Sr; her siste r, Dora Bernard and her two brothers, Sam Ducote, Jr. and Thomas Ducote. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Riché of Evergreen and Carl Riché and wife, Sandra, of Lecompte; her four grandchildren, Ryan Riché, Cody Rich, Chase Riché and Katie Riché and four great grandchildren, Hayden Riché, Maci Riché, Renn Riché and Rowan Riché. Memorials in honor of Genevieve Riché may be made to Church of the Little Flower – P.O. Box 20 – Evergreen, LA 71333.