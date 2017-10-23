George L. Hawkins, Sr., age 76 , of Conroe, Texas

George L. Hawkins, Sr.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Funeral services for George L. Hawkins, Sr. were held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. James Catholic Church in Spring, Texas. Interment took place in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home of Houston, Texas were in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hawkins, age 76, resident of Conroe, Texas, formerly of Cottonport, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Born on July 14, 1941 in Galveston, Texas, George was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who adored his family. He was an extremely loving and giving man who put others before himself always. He was an excellent cook.

He is survived by his wife, Larraine McDonald Hawkins; sons, George Hawkins, Jr. and Scott (Cindy) Hawkins; daughter, Mary Hawkins; grandchildren, Amber MacDonald, Morgan Hawkins, and Madison Hawkins; sister Patsy Fulton; along with numerous other relatives and friends.