George "Peanut" Wiley, age 75, of Dry Prong

BENTLEY - Funeral services for Mr. George “Peanut” Wiley will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Kevin Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Pine Cemetery, Bentley, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 5 p.m., to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Wiley, 75, of Dry Prong, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Tioga Manor.

“Peanut” was a member and deacon of Dry Prong Assembly of God Church. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for La. Department of Transportation after 25 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping and he loved his church and spending time with his family. “Peanut” will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Wiley is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena Wiley.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Frances Wiley of Dry Prong; two daughters, Marie Wiley of Tioga, Christie (Russell) Foster of Seabrook, Texas; one son, Jerry Don (Brenda) Wiley, Sr. of Tioga; one sister, Agnes Droddy of Marksville; one brother, James (Alice) Wiley, Jr. of Effie; six grandchildren, Jerry (Jennifer) Wiley, Jr. of Millsap, Texas, Justin (Christy) Wiley of Georgetown, Kevin (Jamie) Wiley of Dry Prong, Brittany Culpepper of Tioga, Emily Foster of Seabrook, Texas, Hailey Foster of Seabrook, Texas; and six great grandchildren.

