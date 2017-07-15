George Randall, Jr , age 95, of Morrow

George Randall, Jr

MORROW - Funeral services for George Randall, Jr. were held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Barbreck with Rev. Gregory Craig officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Randall, age 95, of Morrow, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Tri-Community Nursing Home. Born on May 04, 1922, he was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemerry Randall.

He is survived by two daughters, Geraldine Randall of Houston and Catherine Brown of Bunkie; seven sons, Wilson Lee (Odell) Randall of Houston, Texas, Murphy (Loria) Randall of Arlington, Texas, George (Sharon) Randall,III of Manvel, Texas, Donald (Ruby) Randall of Morrow, David (Gail) Randall of Houston, Texas, Eddie Earl (Angie) Randall of Houston, Texas and Edward Charles Randall of Houston, Texas; 43 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.