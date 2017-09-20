Gerald “Bearcat” Orsen Bell, Sr., age 64, of Simmesport

Gerald Orsen Bell, Sr.

SIMMESPORT - A celebration of life service will be held for Gerald “Bearcat” Orsen Bell, Sr. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, 240 Jefferson Loop, Simmesport at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chris Augustine officiating. Interment will follow at the Wilson Family Cemetery under the direction of Verette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time.

Bell, age 64, entered into rest and everlasting life on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at his home in Simmesport after a brief illness. Born to the late Roy Bell Sr. and Jerry Ann Wilson-Bell on October 4, 1952 in New Orleans, he accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in 1964 by the late Reverend Alvin Courtney at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church in Simmesport now under the leadership of Reverend Chris Augustine. Bell served in the Deacon Ministry and was a God fearing man who loved the Lord with all his heart. Bell attended Dunbar High School and Simmesport High School, where he graduated in 1970. He worked with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in the New Orleans District for over 40 years as a heavy equipment operator. In his pastime, he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. Gerald loved giving sound advice and a helping hand to family, friends, and people in the community. His word was his bond. Bell was a man who fulfilled his given word, and always responded to any question or comment with his expression of “WELL.” Gerald was truly a dedicated family man and devoted friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Bell Sr. and Jerry A. Bell; maternal grandparents, Christopher Wilson and Harriette Wilson; paternal grandparents, Andrew Bell, Sr. and Delia Bell; his daughter, Shantelle Benoit; grandson, Kevin Franklin, Jr.; and sisters, Sherry A. Brown and Althea Bell-Dupar.

Everlasting memories of Gerald O. Bell, Sr. will forever linger in the hearts of his wife, Lula Rose Bell; his four children: Dr. Gerald O. (Dr. Latresia) Bell, Jr. of Zachary; Gerard O. Bell of Pearland, Texas; Joshua Bell of Simmesport and Layla Bell of Simmesport; three stepchildren; Lorenzo Barnes of Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Amber Barnes of Ville Platte and Laurna Barnes of Thibodaux; six grandchildren: Perrielle Benoit, Jacobi Morgan, Hunter Brice Bell, Zion Omari Bell, Dylan Fitzgerald Bell and Blair Michael Bell; five great-grandchildren; four sisters: Harriette (Edray) Brown of Dallas, Texas, Roy Carna (Willie Leroy) Hampton of Dallas, Texas, Thelma (Leroy, Jr.) Joseph of Dallas, Texas, and Juanita Bell-Hilt of Shreveport; two brothers: Roy Bell, Jr. of Baton Rouge and Sherman Bell, Sr. (Beverly) of Simmesport. Also cherishing his memory, Bell leaves one aunt, Bessie Wilson; seven God-children: Xavier Wilson, Tyrone Jones, Deshaun Polk, Earl Gooden, Jr., Latoya Allen, Dale Clark, and Ashlynn Ward; devoted cousins, Etta Compton, and Earl Gooden, Sr.; and a host of extended family members, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

