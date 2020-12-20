Gerald Daigrepont, 72, Cottonport

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Daigrepont, age 72 of Cottonport, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his residence.

He was retired from Bunkie General Hospital and served 35 years in the Louisiana National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lessie Guillory Daigrepont.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jennifer Jeansonne Daigrepont of Cottonport; his children, Melissa Ducote and husband Anthony of Baton Rouge, Sonny Daigrepont of Lafayette and Lorie Descant and husband Brock of Cottonport; two brothers, Julius Daigrepont and wife Eleanor of Cottonport and Terry Daigrepont and wife Selena of Hessmer; his grandchildren, Jared Daigrepont, Maggie Ducote, Alex Daigrepont, Maisey Daigrepont, Garrett Daigrepont, Graham Descant and Mason Descant; great-granddaughter, Amelia Daigrepont.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home Bunkie.