Gerald E. "Tim" Ormsby, age 91, of Bunkie

Gerald E. "Tim" Ormsby

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Gerald E. "Tim" Ormsby of Bunkie will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Ormsby was born September 15, 1926 in Ferriday to Francis Gerald and Clariece Calloway Ormsby. He passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018 at the age of 91 years. Tim was a graduate of Bunkie High School and Texas A&M University. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Mr. Ormsby was co-owner and operator of Louisiana Hoop Company and Bunkie Wood Products.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Jack Cochran; an infant niece; and the mother of his children, Eunice Faye Ormsby.

Survivors include his wife, Jane B. Ormsby of Alexandria; his son, David G. (Tina) Ormsby of Bunkie: his daughter, Cindy (Charlie) Floyd of Lafayette; his grandchildren, David R. Ormsby, Robin Ormsby, and Joshua Floyd; great-grandchildren, Lola Ormsby and West Ormsby; a sister, Winona Cochran of Bunkie; three nieces and one nephew; and his stepsons, Roger Shaw and Lacy Shaw.

