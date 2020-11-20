Gerald Gauthier, 72, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Gerald Gauthier of Plaucheville will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Joseph Desimone officiating. Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Gerald Gauthier, age 72, passed away at the Avoyelles Hospital of Marksville on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Ducote Gauthier; stepsons, Brent Bordelon, Jr. (Dora) of Anna, TX, Scott Paul Bordelon (Susan) of Echo, and Wayne Anthony Bordelon (Lisa) of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Katherine Greenhouse, Rebecca Bordelon, Layne Bordelon, and Callie Bordelon; brother, Daniel Gauthier; sisters, Darlene Quebedeaux, Claire Tanner, and Mona Gauthier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Gertrude Dubroc Gauthier; brother, Richard Gauthier.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Wayne Bordelon, Scott Bordelon, Layne Bordelon, Wilson Quebedeaux, and Terry Tanner.

Visitation will begin at 4:00pm on Sunday, November 22nd,2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall and will continue until the funeral mass on Monday morning. A rosary will be recited at 6:00pm on Sunday evening.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.