Gerald Paul Bourgeois, age 78, of Echo

Gerald Paul Bourgeois

ECHO - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Gerald Paul Bourgeois will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Dwight de Jesus officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited in the Chapel at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Bourgeois, age 78, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 9, 1939, he was employed for 49 ½ years as a supervisor in power line construction. He believed in hard work and assisted in raising four foster children. He was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and Father Van Winkle Council 9249 of Echo, as well as, Fourth Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus of Marksville. His favorite pastimes were hunting, camping, and traveling. He also looked forward to Saturday morning pancake breakfasts with the grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Rochelle Guillot Bourgeois of Echo; one son, Patrick (Amy) Bourgeois of Ruston; two daughters, Christine Bourgeois Lachney of Echo and Sheri (Jamie Tyler) Bourgeois of Echo; one brother, Terry Paul (Cathy) Bourgeois of Deville; eight grandchildren, Shaun, Ashley, Kristen, Alexis, Ce’nedra, Angelle, Rachael and Joshua; four great grandchildren, Tristan, Logan, Alli, and Khloe.

Pallbearers to serve will be Joshua Bourgeois, Terry Bourgeois, Brian Hassell, Kevin Maddox, Camile Manck, Jamie Tyler, Russell Lacombe and Steve Bernard. Honorary pallbearer will be Kendall Bourgeois.