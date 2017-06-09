Gerald Wayne Longino, age 71, of Pine Prairie

Gerald Wayne Longino

LONE PINE - Graveside Services for Gerald Wayne Longino will be held Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Griffin Hill Cemetery in Lone Pine at 4 p.m. with Revs. Jacob Valom and Joey Ducote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Mr. Longino, age 71, of Pine Prairie, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Eunice Extended Care Hospital. Born on October 3, 1945, he was a retired sandblaster for LITCO - Union Tank.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clyde and Donnie Shumate Longino; his sister, Carolyn L. Lager; and his brother J.C. Longino, Jr.

Longino is survived by three brothers, Gene (Tenia) Longino of Pine Prairie, Roy Lee (Peggie) Longino of Bayou Chicot and Harris Longino of Pine Prairie.