Geraldine “Gerri” Desselle Templet, age 78, of Baton Rouge

Geraldine “Gerri” Desselle Templet

BATON ROUGE - A memorial service for Geraldine “Gerri” Desselle Templet of Baton Rouge for was held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Templet, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in Covington. Born on January 15, 1930 in New Orleans to George and Elsie Lemoine Desselle of Simmesport, Gerri was a long time resident of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing. She lovingly practiced as a Registered Nurse in hospital and home health settings for many years throughout the country. Retirement was spent traveling the country and Europe with her husband and attending family graduations, weddings, and holiday celebrations. Gerri was a member of Baton Rouge Orchid Society and won several awards for her lovely orchids.

Gerri is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and grandchild.

Gerri is survived by her husband of 67 years, Durward Templet; six children, Jacqueline (David) Didier of Slidell, Rondalyn (Leland) Resser of Vero Beach, Florida, Michael (Diana) Templet of Smithville, Mississippi. Christine (Joseph) Adams of Mandeville, Robert (Bobbi) Templet of LaGrange, Kentucky and Paul (Kelly) Templet of Baton Rouge; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.