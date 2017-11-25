Geraldine L. Lemoine, age 88, of Plaucheville

Geraldine L. Lemoine

A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine L. Lemoine will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Mater Dolororsa Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Arrangement are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Lemoine, age 88 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. She was born on February 9, 1929.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Dufour Lemoine; a brother, Cordell Lemoine; and two sisters, Sylvia Lemoine and Voncile Cazelot.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Louis J. Lemoine of Plaucheville; three sons, Aaron (Charmaine) Lemoine of Plaucheville, Carl (Ann) Lemoine of Denham Springs, and Darren (Vanessa) Lemoine of Plaucheville; two daughters, Jacqueline (Don) Edleston of Central and Eileen Lemoine of Central; one brother, Clayton Lemoine of Moreauville; three sisters, Muriel Lemoine of Plaucheville, Janice Lemoine of Baton Rouge and Jean Armand of Baton Rouge; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

