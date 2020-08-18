Geraldine Lowery, 89, Morrow

A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine Lowrey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Morrow with the Rev. Austin Leger officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Lowrey, age 89 of Morrow, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lowrey; her son, Richard Lowrey, Jr; and her parents, Curtis and Agnes Bordelon Diaville.

Survivors include her daughters; Antoinette “Toni” Lowrey of Lafayette and Vivian Lowrey of Lafayette.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Morrow.