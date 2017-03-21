Funeral services for Geraldine ''Dean'' Mayeux will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in the Heart of Worship Church in Lettsworth with Pastors Glenn Mayeux and Danny Wright officiating. Visitation will be held that morning starting at 9:30am in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Geraldine Mayeux, 79, a resident of Collins, MS passed away on March 19, 2017 at the Ashbury Hospice Care in Hattiesburg, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband Troy J. Moreau; daughter, Cynthia Marlene Moreau Boyd; parents, Joseph and Ruth Mae (Dozier) Moreau; brothers, Harmon, Douglas, and Lloyd Mayeux.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Ronald Allen Moreau and Troy Todd Moreau and his wife, Julie; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.