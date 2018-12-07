Geraldine Spinner,77 Simmesport

Funeral services for Geraldine Spinner of Simmesport will take place at the United Pentecostal Church of Simmesport on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 beginning at 1:00pm. Visitation will take place that morning from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will commence at the United Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Geraldine, age 77, passed away at her home in Simmesport on Friday, December 7th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her children, Patrick Munson and Dina Munson; parents, Thomas & Emilide Ledoux; 1st husband, James Curtis Munson; brothers & sisters, Stella Boudreaux, Louis Boudreaux, Geneus “Blue” Boudreaux, Lillian Fontenot, Louisiana Goudeau, Houston Boudreaux, Austin Boudreaux, Ezea Landerno, Simon Boudreaux,Wallace Boudreaux, Vernon Ledoux, and Wesley Ledoux. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Curtis Spinner of Simmesport; daughter, Cynthia Munson of Simmesport; sister, Vernice Deville; brothers, Gilbert Boudreaux & Daniel Boudreaux. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, James Munson, Donald Munson, Shelia Abt, and Cole James Laborde; and six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Gaspard, Makenzie Gaspard, Katelyn Gaspard, Brock Munson, Logan Munson, & Livi Munson.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.