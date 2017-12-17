Geraldine Walker McCan, age 87, of Pineville

Geraldine Walker McCan

Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Walker McCan will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Palmer Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. McCan, 87, of Pineville passed from this life, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Oakhaven Community Care Center. Born on January 25, 1930, she was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother, and a member of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Blackwell “Black” McCan; parents, Tally and Mary Ortego Walker; brother, Talmage Walker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Keith McCan of Kolin; daughters, Pattie Dodge of Center Point and Audie (Vernon) Johnson of Pollock; brothers, T. E. Walker of Glenmora and Eddie Walker of Deville; grandchildren, Dave McCan, Todd Brevelle, Chad Dodge, Brad Dodge, Melissa Brevelle, Jeremy Dodge, Kari Kelone and Brittney McCan; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Dave McCan, Chad Dodge, Jeremy Dodge, Todd Brevelle, Melissa Brevelle and Brittney McCan. Honorary pallbearers will be Kari McCan Kelone and Brad Dodge.