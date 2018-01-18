Gerard “Shorty” Mayeux, age 89, of Plaucheville

Gerard “Shorty” Mayeux

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Gerard “Shorty” Mayeux of Plaucheville will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 beginning at 12pm at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church and rosary prayer will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Gerard “Shorty” Mayeux, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Plaucheville. Born on December 17, 1928, Shorty was a hardworking, dedicated gentleman who had many friends. He always greeted you with some tidbit of knowledge that you were not thinking of or sometimes a joke to lighten the mood. He carried a complete history of sports with St. Joseph Catholic School being top on his list. When the St. Joe teams played at home, Shorty was there, when the game was away, he always managed a ride.

At one time, years ago because of his dedication to the school, the young students presented him with one of his favorite dogs. He was so happy with that act of kindness; he talked about it for a long time while he enjoyed his dog. His faithful friend died of old age, Shorty was sad for quite a while after that.

Shorty had a complete knowledge of all the souls buried Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. At one time to be sure of knowing who, when, and where, he walked the whole cemetery, listing and naming every name and the dates of the complete cemetery. He leaves an invaluable piece of work for those who follow Shorty in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Anita Mayeux; and his sister, Rae Francis Mahoney.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Clay Mayeux of Plaucheville.