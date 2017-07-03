Gerard Chris Moreau, Sr., age 77, of Hessmer

Gerard Chris Moreau, Sr.

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Chris Moreau will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will be in the St. Alphonse Mausoleum at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Moreau, age 77 of Hessmer, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Hessmer Nursing Home. He was born on November 13, 1939.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Esla Ducote Moreau, Sr; and step-children, Debbie Aymond and Danny Dauzat.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Bordelon Moreau of Hessmer; his children, Gerard (Carla) Moreau of Bunkie; Angela (Todd) Cullen of Evergreen, Lisa Moreau of Evergreen and Donna Dauzat of Marksville; his brothers, Berkley Moreau of Needleland, Texas, Neil Moreau of Montgomery, Alabama, and Wiley Moreau, Jr. of Cottonport; his sisters, Carolyn Couvillion of Cottonport and Marilyn Saucier of Cottonport; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and and great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers will include Colten Lemoine, Todd Cullen, Blye Barras, Trent Meche, Jamie Lachney, B.J. Duplantis, Gabe Guidry and Joel Taylor.