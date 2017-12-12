Gerard Joseph Foti, Sr., age 67, of Plaucheville

Gerard Joseph Foti, Sr.

DUPONT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard Joseph Foti, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with the Rev. George Krosfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Foti, age 67 of Plaucheville, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. Born on December 10, 1950, Gerard was a Captain in the Kenner Fire Department, a volunteer fireman for the Moreauville Fire Dept., and security-paramedic for Paragon Casino. He was also an umpire for the softball league. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing along with being a natural musician.

He is preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Jaylie McGrath; and his parents, Clarence and Bernice Phillips Foti.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Desoto Foti of Plaucheville; his children, Gerard J. (Sommer) Foti, Jr. of Slidell, Marissa Nicole Foti of Plaucheville, Dominick Charles Foti of Plaucheville and Derrick Joseph Foti of Plaucheville; his sisters, Elizabeth F. (Thomas) Bittle of Harahan, Elaine F. (Tony) Conzonere of Covington and Diane F. (Joseph) Tortomase of Harahan; granddaughter, Shai F. (Adli) McGehee; great-grandchildren, Benjamin McGrath and Ronan McGehee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

