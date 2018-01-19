Gerard Tassin, II, new born, of Mansura

Gerard Tassin, II

MANSURA - Funeral services for Gerard Tassin, II will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul Mausoleum in Mansura.

Gerard Tassin, II gained his wings peacefully in his mother’s womb on January 17, 2018. As a newborn, he is now in the arms of his great grandfather Gerard Tassin on his paternal side, and his great grandmother, Sandra Truxillo on his maternal side. He is very much loved and was eagerly prayed for, but he was just too perfect for earth. Our love for you is forever and you will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Meagan Tassin; two older sisters, Ryleigh Tassin and Addison Tassin; his paternal grandparents, Troy and Mona Tassin; his paternal great-grandmother, Mary Tassin; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Dana Truxillo; his maternal great-grandfather, Joseph Truxillo. He is also survived by his paternal aunt and uncle, Kyle and Sarah McNamee; his paternal cousin, Mitchell; his maternal aunts and uncles: Michael and Amber Clause, Dano and Test Truxillo, and Joshua Truxillo; his maternal cousin, Mikalyn and Charley; and many more extended family members.