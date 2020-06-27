Gertie Michel, 80, Cottonport

Private Funeral Services for Gertie Lee Michel of Cottonport will be held according to the families wishes. Burial will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery No. 2.

Gertie Michel, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at her home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are, daughters, Kathy Lacombe (Michael “Pea”), Sharon Chenevert (John), and Pamela Crawford (Randall), all of Cottonport; son, Ricky Michel (Vicki) of Cottonport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mike Lacombe, Amanda Guillory, Claire Schexnyder, Ben Michel, Logan Michel, Carlee Michel, Justin Chenevert, Jordan Woitas, Trevor Woitas, Macie Woitas, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Huron Michel, and parents, Roger and Lillian Bonnette Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church for masses to be said for the Michel Family.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.